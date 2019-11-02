|
|
L. Jack Smith, age 78, entered into rest Friday Nov. 1, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1941 in Lincoln, Nebraska.He graduated in 1959 from Lutheran West High School and in 1963 from Case Institute of Technology with a degree in Engineering. Mr. Smith was employed with NASA as an engineer until taking over his family business L.C. Smith Co. in North Ridgeville. He was an active member of the North Ridgeville Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club. His weekend time was devoted to bible study and learning the law with his friends. He was passionate about helping others and making a difference in people's lives.Mr. Smith is survived by his children: Cristy (Mark) Ludrosky, Jason Smith,and Nicole (Massimo) Capretta; six grandchildren: Emma, Luke, Amelia, Magdalena, Julianna, and "PJ" Pasquale Jack; and brother, Mike (Gayle) Smith.He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila (nee Stofan) Smith and parents, Leonard and Marie (nee Ebner) Smith. The family will receive friends on Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd Avon where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Legal Aid Society of Cleveland at LASCLEV.org.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 3, 2019