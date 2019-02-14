|
|
L. Jean Markovich, 79, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake, OH with loving family by her side.She was born in Lemont Furnace, PA on November 1, 1939. Jean graduated from Redstone High School, Class of 1957. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Markovich, on October 31, 1959, and they raised four loving children.Jean worked in the Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City Schools for the athletic department. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Sheffield Lake.Jean enjoyed being a member of the Church’s Ladies Guild, PTA, Bible Study and attending her grandchildren’s sporting and school events. Jean also enjoyed reading, cooking, and meals with her family and cherished grandchildren.She is survived by her loving children, Robert (Nancy) Markovich of Sheffield Village, Robin (Clint) Adams and Jaime Markovich (Thomas Brunson) of Sheffield Lake; son-in-law, Christopher Pranckunas I of Sheffield Lake; grandsons, Luke (Tiffany), Caleb (Emily), Zac, and Christopher II; granddaughters, Lyndy, Madelaine, Alyssa, and Beth (Kathy); great-granddaughter, Violet Jo; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years of marriage, Robert “Bob” Markovich; daughter, Traci Pranckunas, in 2012; and parents, Louis and Gertrude (nee Muzika) Guerrieri.Jean’s family would like to thank the Doctors, nurses and staff at the Ames Family Hospice House for their compassion and care for Jean.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440-244-1961) on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with fond remembrances and closing prayers at the conclusion of visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Harris Road, Sheffield Lake, with Fr. Stephen L. Shields, Pastor, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Garfield Cemetery, Sheffield Village, OH.Memorial donations may be made in Jean’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035.Online condolences may be made online at www.rsgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 15, 2019