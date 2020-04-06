|
|
Ladonna "Big Grandma" Mae Miller (nee Caris), 91 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Life Care Center in Elyria, following a brief illness. She was born April 26, 1928, in Galion, Ohio where she was raised. At the age of 19, Ladonna moved to Lorain, where she had resided until her passing. Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Ladonna was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lorain. She was a grandmother to everyone she met. Ladonna loved people and was a friend to many. She will be remembered as someone with a fun personality and loved to uplift people with helping hands and words of affirmation. Survivors include her daughters, Carlene Bulloch of Bucyrus, Ohio, Diana Smith (Robert) of Amherst; her grandchildren, Amy Smith, Heidi (Tommy) Tollett and Jill Bulloch; her great-grandchildren Ivy, Bailey, Benjamin, Samuel and Kennedi Mae; her siblings, Frank Caris of Elyria, Ronald Caris of Lorain, Rose Kincer of Elyria, Deborah Doane of North Ridgeville, and Margaret Ragnoni of Elyria. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Carl H. Miller in 1990; her sister, Marlene Boyer in 2018; and her parents, Frances and Bessie Elizabeth Caris (nee Fisher); and her son-in-law, George Bulloch. Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. The public is invited to join the graveside service after the livestream services at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. The family would like to personally thank David, Kathy, Kelley and all the staff at Life Care Center for their sincere and compassionate care. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 7, 2020