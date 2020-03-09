|
Larry A. Sebolt, 78, of Berlin Heights, passed away on March 8, 2020 at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin, Ohio, where he had been a resident for a year. Larry was born September 12, 1941 in Norwalk, Ohio, was raised in Florence, Ohio, and graduated from Firelands High School in 1959. He married the former Patricia Lees in 1963. In 1964, the couple moved to Berlin Heights, Ohio, where they have resided for the last 56 years. Larry was a 55-year member of Iron Workers Local 17, Cleveland, Ohio, and retired in 1998. He was a certified welder and later worked as a supervisor for several local steel erecting contractors. Larry was also a member of Gibson Lodge, Wakeman. He was known for his welding expertise, and after retirement, did welding jobs for area businesses and local farmers. He designed and built trailers to haul such things as apple crates, dirt bikes, and firewood. He built his own wood splitter as well as a wood-burning stove for his barn/shop. In later years, he took up several hobbies such as making wind chimes, unique bird houses and walking sticks. His favorite hobby, however, was restoring old John Deere lawn tractors to pristine condition. He did 22 of these and proudly displayed them at local tractor shows and fairs. Later, he sold several to a friend who continues to show them. Larry was also an avid gardener, growing vegetables, garlic, blackberries, and grapes. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Geneva Sebolt; his brother, Lewis F. Sebolt; brother-in-law, Ralph Summers; two nephews, William Sebolt and Daniel Summers; and his beloved dog of 14 years, Dolly. He is survived by his wife, Pat, three children, Erick Sebolt, Timothy (Patti) Sebolt, and Kristi (William) Vaughn; seven grandchildren, Cheyanne, Savanna, and Jesse Sebolt, Garrick Sebolt, Davis Sebolt, and Kirene Sebolt, Lilianna Vaughn. He is also survived by his sisters, Sally (Ralph) Summers, Susan (Mike) Finnegan; and sister-in-law, Corlis (Lewis) Sebolt; several nieces and nephews; and loyal friends, William Jacobcik and John Summers. At Larry’s request, there will be no services. Online condolences may be left at: www.mormanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valleyview, OH 44125 or Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035, or to the family.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 15, 2020