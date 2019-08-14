|
Larry D. Indre, 62, of Lorain, OH, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 12, 2019 at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years of marriage, Mary C. Indre; loving daughters, Bernadette (John Palmisano) Indre and Mallory Indre; mother, Jane Indre; brothers, Tony, Scott (Michele), Todd (Jackie) and Michael (Randi) Indre; and loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Indre; and brother-in-law, Michael Johns.
The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating.
