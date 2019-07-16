|
Larry Darnell Crooks Sr., age 64, of Elyria, passed away in his home Thursday morning, July 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born October 25, 1954, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army and had lived in Elyria for the past 19 years. He worked as a group leader at Vectron in Elyria and had been employed with the company since 2004. He enjoyed music, dancing and spending time with family. Larry is survived by his wife, Carmen Crooks (nee Sowell); his children, Sophia Slayden, of Clarksville TN, Tanika Crooks, Larry Crooks Jr., Brandy Crooks, and Deja Jackson, all of Lorain, and Greg Crooks, of Columbus; his mother, Betty L. Crooks; his companion, Betty Mitchell; 27 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vicky Perry and Brenda Smith; three brothers, James Crooks Jr., Gregory Crooks, and Shawn Crooks; and a host other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Crooks Sr.; a son, Lewis Turner, and sister, Afedella Crooks. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Living Word Church, 658 E. Erie Ave., Lorain. Service will be officiated by Bishop Eddie L. Perry, Pastor of Love Ministries Christian Center in Columbus. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at: www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 17, 2019