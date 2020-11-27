Larry David Simms was born on November 3,1956 in Amherst, OH and was 64 years old. He passed at St John West Shore Hospital in Westlake, OH on November 25, 2020. He left behind two children, Larry Simms from Missouri and Amanda Springer from Ohio. Also he left behind 5 Grandchildren and 5 Sisters. Preceded in death by his wife Janice (Mote) Simms, parents Kennith and Cathrine Simms and 2 brothers. He will be cremated at Dovins Funeral Home.



