Larry Richard “Poke” Pullin, age 69, of Amherst passed away Saturday, February, 23, 2019. He was born April 24, 1949 in Point Pleasant, WV to James E. and Annabelle (nee King) Pullin. Larry was a graduate of Marion L. Steele High School.He retired from the Lorain Ford Plant in 1998 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Amherst Eagles # 1442. Larry coached baseball with the Amherst Recreation League through the 1980’s; he also played in the men’s softball and soccer league. Poker was definitely a great pastime of his, especially playing Texas Hold’em. He had a famous saying he would say to his friends while playing poker and that was “You Got Pokerized”. Larry was a huge sports fan. His most favorite team was the Minnesota Vikings.Family meant everything to Larry. Prior to the passing of his wife they enjoyed taking numerous cruises and having all of their grandchildren (the love of their lives) at their home to swim in their pool. He will be greatly missed.Larry is survived by his sons, Larry R. Pullin, of Elyria, John E. Pullin, of Lorain, Dennis S. Pullin, of Indianapolis, IN; daughter, Lisa M. (Sean Clark) Pullin Kardos, of Amherst; grandchildren, Arielle Kardos, Michael Kardos Jr., Christopher Pullin, Kirsten Long, Regan Pullin, Alivea Clark, Alex Pullin, and Sarah Pullin; eight great-grandchildren; mother, Annabelle Pullin; brothers, James (Barbara) Pullin Jr., and Howard (Janet) Pullin; and his sister, Shirley (Charles) Shullick, all of Amherst.He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen A. (nee Simulcik) Pullin, in 2013; father, James Pullin; and his brother, Roy Pullin.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst where funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 28, at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Brian Burke, of Community Congregational United Church of Christ, Amherst, will officiate. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.Online condolences may be left for the family atwww.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 25, 2019