Larry Thomas Payne, 78, of Surprise, Arizona passed away on October 31, 2019 after a very lengthy illness. Born May 11, 1941, in Highpoint, NC, he lived in Amherst, OH, Sterling Heights and Shelby Twp., MI, and most recently, Surprise, AZ. Larry graduated from Marion L. Steele High school, where he served as senior class President, as well as President of the National Honors Society.He received a scholarship to General Motors Institute, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. While in college, he was Secretary/Treasurer of Theta Xi Fraternity. He retired from GM after 37 years. Following that, he worked as chief engineer for LTC Roll & Engineering for an additional 13 years. He was a 25-year member of the Stevenson High School Boosters, which included working on the football “chain gang” each year, as well as the band boosters for eight years. He enjoyed building model airplanes, flying in WWII aircraft, watching NHRA drag racing, and NASCAR racing. He also loved playing golf. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Payne (Weaver); sons, Scott (Paula) Payne, of Canton, MI, Brian Payne, of Long Beach, CA, Michael (Dana) Payne, of Surprise, AZ, and Brad Payne, of Long Beach, CA; loving grandfather to Gregory, Erich, Danielle and Gavin; niece, Marsha Santora (Payne); and nephew, Jeff Payne. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Payne; and his parents, Clyde and Pauline (Newby) Payne. Family will receive friends from 9:15 to 10 a.m. on November 9, 2019, prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., which will be held at The Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 14818 W. Deer Valley Dr., Sun City West, AZ 85375. Entombment will follow at Sunland Memorial Park, 15826 Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351.Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel, 13739 Camino Del Sol, Sun City West, AZ 85375 is entrusted with arrangements. Larry has stated that he wished to express his gratitude to his birth parents, his wonderful wife Linda of 55 years, and his thankfulness to God for his abilities that he used during his life. He wished also to thank God for “a family like no other.” The family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of the Valley (602-530-6992), hospicevalley.org or Society for the Blind (602-273-7411), acbvi.org.Online condolences can be made at: www.caminodelsol.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 6, 2019