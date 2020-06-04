Larry W. Millikan
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry W. Millikan, 78, passed away after a short illness on April 10, 2020, in Florida. He was born June 17, 1941, in Cleveland, OH. Larry lived in Sheffield Lake for many years. He graduated from Brookside High, served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Ford Motor Co. in Brookpark, OH. After retiring from Ford, he moved to Florida. He was a member of the American Legion Post 211 and the Amvets. He enjoyed bowling and cards. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, William and Maxine (nee Garvey); and brother, Robert. Larry is survived by his wife, Joyce; and sisters, Lois Keyser (Russ) and Nancy Menz. Arrangements were handled by Baldwin Brothers, A Funeral & Cremation Society, Fort Myers, FL.

Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
