Larry W. Powell
1945 - 2020
Larry W. Powell, 74, of Avon passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Larry was born June 10, 1945 in Moline, IL to Walter and Mildred (nee Winter) Powell.Larry retired from the Ford Motor Co. working as a tool and die maker from 1974 to 2004.A servant-hearted man of the Lord, Larry loved his family dearly and led them by example. He was patient, hardworking, and always fixing something just to keep busy. Larry was a very involved dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, and the first person called upon for help with a project. He taught his family to love life and leaves them with memories, camping trips, family vacations, “Rocket Rides”, swimming pool fun, the courage to try new things (especially foreign cuisine), and the simple fun of being together.Larry gave his heart to Jesus as a child and served his community through his local church in many ways throughout the years. He was involved in the Bradley Bay nursing home ministry, helping with the MOPS group, was an Awana Leader for many years, and would also drive the bus for the Children’s Ministry programs.Left to cherish Larry’s memory are his wife and best friend of almost 55 years, Linda K. (nee Owen); children: Lisa Baracskai (Tom), Lori Solak (Todd) and Lee Powell; grandchildren: Kaylee (Joey), Spencer, Riley, Courtney, Grace, Lydia, Faith and Sarah; great grandchildren: Kaydi Belle and Myles; siblings: Paula Morgan (Lane), Jim Powell and Bob Powell (Linda M.); and many nephews.Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Samaritan’s Purse,https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/Preceded in death by his parents.All services will be private.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
(440) 937-6175
