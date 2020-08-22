Laura Ann Tomasic, 55, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 20, 2020. Laura was born on November 29, 1964 and remained a life long resident of Lorain.Laura was a graduate of Murray Ridge School in Elyria, Ohio and worked briefly at the Murray Ridge Workshop in Lorain. Laura had a zest for life and was a blessing to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all who loved her. She sincerely touched the lives of so many people and made a friend with everyone she met. Laura was truly an angel on earth.Laura enjoyed all types of music and also loved to dance. Her happiest times were spent with her nephews and their families, especially her sweet great nephew Colton. She loved game shows, cartoons, and sports, especially the Cleveland Indians and Slider. Laura was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Lorain.Survivors include her sister, Paula Tomasic Cantu of Lorain with whom she made her home; she also leaves nephews: James Cantu (Amanda Dill), of Vermilion, David Cantu (Kayla), of Lorain and great nephew, Colton Cantu. Laura especially cherished a few very dear friends namely Mary Beth and Deanna. The family will be forever grateful for their presence in her life and also for the compassionate care that was given to her by Andrea and New Life Hospice.Laura was preceded in death by her father, James Charles Tomasic and mother, Ann Mary Tomasic (nee Snyder).Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 418 W. 15th. Street, Lorain, Ohio. Rev. Father Robert Glepko, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic mask must be worn at the Church.The family would also like to thank all of the extended family and friends who played a role in Laura’s life. She would like you to remember her laughing and dancing.Memorial contributions in Laura’s name may be made to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Lorain, Ohio, Friends of Murray Ridge, New Life Hospice or to a charity of your choice
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center.