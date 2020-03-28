|
|
Laura Lee Meldrum (Vidovich-Gray), 69, born February 4, 1951 in Lorain, Ohio passed away February 27, 2020 in New Port Richey, FL, with her loving family at her side.She graduated from Lorain High/ Admiral King in 1969. Laura worked as a Supervisor for many years starting at Gilfords, Bettchers Industries, Bonnie Bell, Reisz Tool, and finally retiring from Meldrum Mechanical at 60 years old. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping during the summer, decorating and cleaning her home, and designing floral arrangements. She was there for anyone who needed to talk. Most of all, she was a nurturer and caretaker for anyone in her life that she thought she could help.Laura is survived by her husband, Brent Meldrum Sr.; siblings: James (Tammy), Randy (Cindy), Michael (Zulmi), Ronald, and Deborah Waselski (Steve); children: Larry Gray Jr (Twila), Mychelle Corbett (Jason), Brent Meldrum Jr. (Debi); grandchildren: Cassie Gray, Larry Gray III, Jaylen Corbett, Mylee Corbett, Lyla Corbett, Jacklyn Valezquez, Billy Glynn, Nicole Glynn, Dustin Meldrum, Kelsey Meldrum (Sam) and Odin Meldrum; and many nieces and nephews, she cared for as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lois Vidovich (Hellinger), Michael Vidovich Sr., sister/brother: Wendy Meldrum (Brian); late Husband: Larry Gray Sr. A service for family and friends will be held on a later date in Amherst, OH.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 29, 2020