Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Meldrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Lee Meldrum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Lee Meldrum Obituary
Laura Lee Meldrum (Vidovich-Gray), 69, born February 4, 1951 in Lorain, Ohio passed away February 27, 2020 in New Port Richey, FL, with her loving family at her side.She graduated from Lorain High/ Admiral King in 1969. Laura worked as a Supervisor for many years starting at Gilfords, Bettchers Industries, Bonnie Bell, Reisz Tool, and finally retiring from Meldrum Mechanical at 60 years old. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping during the summer, decorating and cleaning her home, and designing floral arrangements. She was there for anyone who needed to talk. Most of all, she was a nurturer and caretaker for anyone in her life that she thought she could help.Laura is survived by her husband, Brent Meldrum Sr.; siblings: James (Tammy), Randy (Cindy), Michael (Zulmi), Ronald, and Deborah Waselski (Steve); children: Larry Gray Jr (Twila), Mychelle Corbett (Jason), Brent Meldrum Jr. (Debi); grandchildren: Cassie Gray, Larry Gray III, Jaylen Corbett, Mylee Corbett, Lyla Corbett, Jacklyn Valezquez, Billy Glynn, Nicole Glynn, Dustin Meldrum, Kelsey Meldrum (Sam) and Odin Meldrum; and many nieces and nephews, she cared for as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lois Vidovich (Hellinger), Michael Vidovich Sr., sister/brother: Wendy Meldrum (Brian); late Husband: Larry Gray Sr. A service for family and friends will be held on a later date in Amherst, OH.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -