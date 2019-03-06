|
Laureen "Kay" Patton (nee Henderson), 69, of Lorain, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 following a lengthy illness.She was born June 19, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio. As a youth, she moved to Lorain with her family, where she had since lived. She attended Lorain City Schools, graduating in 1967 from Lorain High School.She was a woman of different talents who worked as a bartender for many years. She was also a sales associate at the former Klein’s Department Store in downtown Lorain, a laborer at U.S. Steel, and lastly, she worked for the Social Security Administration in Cleveland.Her biggest passion was taking care of her family.Laureen leaves to cherish her memory four children, Tami Rogers (James Booker) and Rockele Rogers of Lorain, Desmond Patton of Cleveland, and Taneesha Patton (Adrian Neely Sr.) of Lorain; 16 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren; six brothers, Duane "Dupree" Henderson of Rocky River, Willis Henderson and Rodney Henderson of Lorain, Keith Henderson of Columbus, Steven (Margaret) Henderson, and Gilbert Henderson of Lorain; and a host of other relatives.She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Albert Henderson and Elizabeth Pearl (nee Revel) Henderson; a brother, Lance Henderson; three grandchildren, Tierra Booker and Destiny and Desire Patton; aunts, Susan Judith Revel Henderson and Patricia Smith.Viewing will be Saturday, March 9, from 3 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 7, 2019