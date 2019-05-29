Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence L. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laurence L. Miller Obituary
Laurence L. Miller, age 84, of Lorain, passed away at Mercy Regional Medical Center on Monday, May 27, 2019.Born in Lorain on September 4, 1934, Larry had been a life-long resident of Lorain. A graduate of Lorain High School, he went on to serve as an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force where he fulfilled duty assignments attached to the 319th Strategic Reconnaissance Squadron.He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal.Upon his return from military service, he joined the United States Steel Corporation where he served as an analyst in the BOP Shop for more than three decades; he was a member of United Steelworker’s Local #1104.An avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Larry was extremely family-oriented and received the greatest enjoyment when spending time with his family.He is survived by daughters, Debra Harrington (Richard) and Sharon L. Miller, both of Lorain; sons, Scott Miller (Evelyn) of Parma, and Brian Miller (Tisha) of Edgewater, Florida; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathern “Kathy” (nee Wade); son, John E. Miller; parents, Robert E. Miller, Sr. and Nora B. Miller (nee Robbins); and brothers, Robert E. Miller, Jr. and Donald D. Miller.Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10:30 a.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Reverend Terrance Robinson, pastor of Grace Community Church of Lorain, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park where military honors will be conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Larry’s memory to either the or Amvets Post # 32.To share your memories and condolences with the Miller Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now