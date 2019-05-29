|
Laurence L. Miller, age 84, of Lorain, passed away at Mercy Regional Medical Center on Monday, May 27, 2019.Born in Lorain on September 4, 1934, Larry had been a life-long resident of Lorain. A graduate of Lorain High School, he went on to serve as an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force where he fulfilled duty assignments attached to the 319th Strategic Reconnaissance Squadron.He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal.Upon his return from military service, he joined the United States Steel Corporation where he served as an analyst in the BOP Shop for more than three decades; he was a member of United Steelworker’s Local #1104.An avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Larry was extremely family-oriented and received the greatest enjoyment when spending time with his family.He is survived by daughters, Debra Harrington (Richard) and Sharon L. Miller, both of Lorain; sons, Scott Miller (Evelyn) of Parma, and Brian Miller (Tisha) of Edgewater, Florida; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathern “Kathy” (nee Wade); son, John E. Miller; parents, Robert E. Miller, Sr. and Nora B. Miller (nee Robbins); and brothers, Robert E. Miller, Jr. and Donald D. Miller.Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10:30 a.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Reverend Terrance Robinson, pastor of Grace Community Church of Lorain, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park where military honors will be conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Larry’s memory to either the or Amvets Post # 32.To share your memories and condolences with the Miller Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 30, 2019