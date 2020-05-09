Lavina Mayer, 101, (nee Flood) passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Retirement Village in Lorain following a brief illness.She was born on September 12, 1918, in Kenmore, Ohio to the late Raymond and Laura (nee Carter) Flood. The family moved to a farm in Medina, Ohio in 1925.Lavina graduated from Medina High School in 1937. She went on to Lutheran School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1940.She was a master quilter, enjoying her friendship with the Monday Morning Quilters, who meet at her church, The First United Methodist Church in Elyria, Ohio.She was preceded in death by her parents and by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Mayer.Lavina is survived by her cousin, Joy and Rick Monastra of Louisville, Ohio and dear friends: Jerry and Marsha Whitnable of Medina, Ohio.Please be with us in prayer and reflection as we hold a private service for our dear one.Burial was in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township, Ohio.We thank the staff of Anchor Lodge, Lorain, Ohio for the loving care Lavina received for the past 12 years.Arrangements were handled by Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
Published in The Morning Journal from May 9 to May 17, 2020.