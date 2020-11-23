1/1
Lawantina Garcia
Lawantina Garcia 53, Sandusky, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones.She was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 18, 1967.Tina was a born again believer in Jesus Christ and was baptized on May 29, 2011 at Wayside Temple, Castalia.She was a long time dedicated employee of Food Town and Kroger’s for over 36 years. Lawantina was best known in her community for her charismatic smile and charm. She also enjoyed movies, shopping online, baking, decorating, and had a love and passion for cats. Her zeal for life, enthusiastic love, and determination to give others more than she received back and her over the top and unique personality always drew others to herself, with a heart of giving that exuded warmth, caring, compassion and generosity.She is survived by her mother, Vicenta Fres; several aunts and uncles; sisters, Rosa Gomez, Valentina Garcia, and Linda Garcia; brothers, Jose V. Garcia and Jaime Garcia; her loving foster family, mother, Rose DeJesus; father, Robert DeJesus; sisters, Michelle Ramos, Yvette Duttry, Yvonne DeJesus, and Rosie DeJesus.She was preceded in death by her father, Jose A. Garcia; and a sister, Estella Pena.Friends may call on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 2-4 P.M. in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. People are encouraged to wear bright clothing for her Celebration of Life. The services will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be made by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 625-8816
