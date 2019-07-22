|
Lawrence R. Braleski, 84, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH.Lawrence was born in Lorain, OH on February 28, 1935. He graduated from Lorain High School Oberlin Business College. He was drafted in the U.S. Army and spent 2 years in Fort Knots. Larry worked at First Federal Bank and the Morning Journal.He was a lifelong parishioner of Nativity B.V.M. Church in Lorain, OH where he volunteered his time as a council member, altar server, reader, Eucharistic minister, and part-time sacristan.He is survived by his sister, Angeline Prosak; caregiver-niece, Patricia DiLuciano; and many loving nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Pauline (nee Rutkowski) Braleski; sisters, Mary Zajkowki-Malick and Theresa Vaughn; and brothers, Henry and Lloyd Braleski.The family will receive friends at Nativity B.V.M. Parish, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain, OH on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, Fr. Richard Gonser, officiating with Rev. Mr. James Prosak and Rev. Mr. Robert Dybo.Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH.Memorial donation may be made in Lawrence's memory to Nativity B.V.M. Church, 418 W. 15th Street, Lorain, OH 44052.Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain (440) 244-1961. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 23, 2019