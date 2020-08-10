1/1
Lawrence Daniel "Larry" Flesch
Lawrence “Larry” Daniel Flesch, 41, of Lorain, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at New Life Hospice. Born on November 8, 1978, in Lorain, he was the son of Debra (nee Komlosi) Barnes and Frederick Flesch. He was a lifelong Lorain resident. Larry worked for Mutt & Jeff’s. He enjoyed cooking, walking, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. His memory will be treasured by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children, David Flesch of Elyria, Alizsa Flesch, of Vermilion, and expectant daughter, Nora; siblings, Matthew, William and Camille; grandfather, Emil; aunts, uncles, and many friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Huntington Cemetery in Huntington Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry’s memory may be directed to the family for his unborn daughter, Nora. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.eastmanfuenralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
