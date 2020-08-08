1/1
Lawrence J. "Larry" Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence J. “Larry” Adams, age 99, of Lorain, passed away, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mercy Health, Lorain Hospital, following a brief illness.Born May 3, 1921 in Lorain, he lived and went to school on Kelley’s Island. He also lived in Gary, Indiana before moving to Lorain. After graduating from Lorain High School in 1939, Larry served as a Radioman 1st Class in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. He received the Asiatic-Pacific Area Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, American Area Campaign Medal and the Coast Guard Good Conduct Medal. Larry worked at Lorain Works US Steel for 40 years, retiring in 1979. He was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church both in Lorain. He was also a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 1104.Larry loved working in the yard, gardening, birding, humming and whistling. He also enjoyed cooking, spending time at his house on Kelley’s Island, following sports and was a big Notre Dame fan.Surviving is his son, Larry Jr. of Vermilion; daughters, Lisa (Jim) Bachman of Lorain and Pam Kahlden of Vermilion; seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Joan Burge of Lorain. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Rosemary (nee Jasinski) in 1994; his second wife of 19 years, Rose Sechrist-Adams in 2015; a son, Jeff in 2001; and a sister Lucille.The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12:00 pm in the funeral home. Rev. John Retar, pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Lorain will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain with military honors. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be required during the visitation and funeral services. Contributions can be made to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved