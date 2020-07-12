1/1
Lawrence J. "Larry" Lustek
Lawrence “Larry” J. Lustek, 74, of Lorain, Ohio, was called home on Wednesday July 8, 2020 after fighting a hard and courageous battle with cancer. Lawrence was born March 20, 1946 in Lorain to Gustave and Pauline Lustek (nee Lerchbacker), who have preceded him in death along with his sisters Alice Lustek and Patricia Holmes and his brothers Thomas and Robert. Lawrence is survived by his children Craig Lustek (Julie Schaub) and Rachel Pope; his grandchildren Tyler Grakauskas and Emily Pope; his sister Doris Finkle and his many nephews, nieces and cousins.Larry joined the United States Air Force after graduation from Lorain Admiral King High School in 1964. Lawrence served from 1964 to 1970, including time deployed in the Vietnam War, stationed in Pleiku. During his time in the Air Force, Larry was recognized for several of his accomplishments as well as receiving the Air Force Commendation Medal in February 1968 for his work at Pleiku Air Base. He returned home to Lorain and worked for the United States Steel corporation, and later, retired from Ford Motor Company.Larry enjoyed gardening, golfing, lawn bowling and was a member of many organizations, most notably, The Bachelors. His passion was spending time with his family, friends, and working on his classic car.Larry is a member of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Parish 2140 E 36th St, Lorain, OH 44055. His wishes were to be cremated and buried at Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family will be having a memorial mass for Lawrence on Wednesday July 15th 2020 at St Frances Church at 10:00 am.

Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
