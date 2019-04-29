|
Lawrence J. Wohlever, 82 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Amherst, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Amherst Manor following a lengthy illness.
Lawrence was born February 27, 1937, in Amherst and graduated with the class of 1957 at Amherst High School, where he loved to play sports.
Lawrence was employed as a stock person for both Fisher Foods and Giant Eagle for 40 years before he retired.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. In his spare time, he enjoyed working outside doing landscaping and loved to bowl with his friends.
Survivors include his brothers, Paul "Dave" and Sue Wohlever of Amherst and William "Willie" and Betty Wohlever of Amherst.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Paul William and Julia Wohlever (nee: Penzes).
Friends may call Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst OH. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Amherst, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2019