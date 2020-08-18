Lawrence Kamps

Lawrence A. Kamps, 67, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born September 4, 1952 in Norwalk and he had been a life long Vermilion area resident.Larry went to St. Mary School and attended Vermilion High School. He was a 3rd generation heavy equipment operator with the Ohio Operating Engineers. He worked most of his 30 year career for Jakmas Plumbing and Heating, retiring in 2010. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion. Larry enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and he especially loved deer hunting. When he was younger, he also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and snowmobiling. He is survived by his mother, Barbara (nee Wood) Kamps of Norwalk; sons, Lawrence (Katerina) Kamps of Vermilion and Steven (Samantha) Kamps of Vermilion; and his sister, Barbara (Mike) Castle of Wakeman.He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard J. Kamps and his sister, Patricia Luckett. Graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road Lorain, OH 44053.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
.