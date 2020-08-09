Lawrence V. McGlinchy crossed the final bridge on his life journey on August 6, 2020, at the age of 86, surrounded by family.Larry was born on June 23, 1934, to Charles Vernon and Martha McGlinchy (née Koerber) in Akron, OH.He was a 1952 graduate of St. Vincent High School (Akron) and a 1957 graduate of the University of Akron with a degree in Civil Engineering.Larry met his wife Christine on a Newman Club trip in college and married in 1957. After living in Cleveland, Garfield Heights, and Amherst, they settled in Norwalk OH in 1992. Together they raised four children, instilling values like a strong work ethic and giving back to the community.Larry was an Ohio Registered Professional Engineer and Professional Surveyor, serving as Lorain County Engineer, Barberton City Engineer, and Huron County Engineer for a total of 27 years, retiring in 2004. Larry also had his own engineering firm for a number of years. Larry treated his employees as coworkers and family. To work for and with Larry was a positive lifetime experience. He was a mentor and a friend to many over his lifetime.Larry built many bridges in his lifetime, both literally and figuratively. Replacing bridges was a major focus as Huron County Engineer while creating relationship bridges throughout the community over many years. There are a lot of people whose lives were enriched because they met and worked with Larry.Larry was a long time member of St. Paul Church. He volunteered all of his life, whether at church, Scouting, NAMI, and other organizations which were all better off for his contributions. He shared his gifts unselfishly, including scholarships for the University of Akron civil engineering students.After Christine passed away in 1998, Larry found the friendship and companionship of Brenda Soblesky. They were blessed with many experiences over the past 20 years. Together they were the force behind the NAMI Huron County Chapter, benefitting countless families and individuals battling mental illness. Larry also served as a board member for the NAMI Ohio organization.His main hobby was gardening, constantly keeping track of progress, and sharing what the garden produced.Many thanks to the MetroHealth Trauma ICU medical and support staff for their professional and tender care of Larry.Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Christine; parents, Charles Vernon and Martha McGlinchy; and infant sister, Rose Marie. Larry will be missed by children: Michael (Jean), Judith Giovanetti (Rego deceased), Eugene and Timothy; special friend, Brenda Soblesky and her family; sister, Mary Williams (Rex deceased); grandchildren: Joseph and Sarah McGlinchy; John, Marc and Matteo Giovanetti; and Christina, Nicole, and Justin McGlinchy; many nieces and nephews and their families.Friends may call Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 3:00 -5:00 p.m. for an outdoor pass by visitation and from 6:00 – 8:00 for an indoor visitation at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH. Attendees will be asked to follow certain safety and social distancing guidelines. They should be prepared for the possibility of waiting outside the funeral home as a limited number of the general public will be allowed at a time. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St Paul Catholic Church. A Live Webcast of the funeral mass will be available at www.stpaulchurch.org
. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Norwalk, OH.Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.