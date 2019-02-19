Lawrence “Larry” Walter Gates, age 93, passed peacefully away into God’s hands on February, 6, 2019 after a brief illness.Larry was born into one of Avon Lake’s oldest families, and was proud of that legacy, in Avon Lake, and Avon, where his family settled after coming from Bavaria, Germany in 1832.As a young boy and well into adulthood, he worked the Gates Family Vineyards, a commercial grape and berry producer for approximately 100 years.Larry attended St. Mary’s Elementary School in Avon, the church his family help build, where he served as an Alter Boy. After graduation from St. Mary’s, he entered Avon Lake High School, serving as the Football Team Manager and graduated, Class of 1943. He also attended Ohio State University. Upon graduation, Larry enlisted in the Army Air Corps on July 5, 1943 and was accepted into Cadet School, where he graduated as a 2nd Lieutenant Bombardier Navigator on March 28, 1945; flying in the B24 Liberator. He was Honorably Discharged from the Army on April 19, 1946. He again was called to duty in the Air Force Reserve during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged May 23, 1955.Larry and his wife, Lil, had three daughters, who became the center of their lives. Weekends were reserved for family with trips to museums, hiking, canoeing, golf, and many adventures and vacations.Until his retirement 30 years ago, Larry enjoyed the reputation as a high quality home builder for over 40 years, with an estimate that he built and remodeled approximately 1000 home in our area. He was a tough leader who taught integrity, perseverance, and a disciplined work ethic. He felt honored and proud to have trained many young people who went on to be accomplished builders, businesspeople, and academics. He taught his three daughters practical skills and when they bought their own homes, he made certain to work on them. Larry also taught these traits to his grandson, Matt, after he and Lynn relocated back to Avon Lake and was the greatest Grampa.After retiring from the building trade, Larry went on to be a First Mate on a fishing charter boat at Drawbridge Marina in Port Clinton, Ohio, thus feeding his love of fishing. He was also an avid ice fisherman and hunter. Also at that time, Larry began prolifically painting watercolors, primarily of coastal scenes and landscapes until his death. His paintings grace many collections from Alaska to Africa. He was a life-long gardener, photographer, great cook, and voracious reader, and with his wife, Lil, spent their retirement years traveling both domestically and internationally.He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Avon Lake, Ohio and Ushered Sunday Mass for 50 years.The following are a few lines from writer Jack London’s “Credo” that Larry lived by. “The function of a man is to live, not to exist. I shall not waste my days trying to prolong them. I shall use my time”. And that, he did. Now he has joined his wife, Lil, family, and good friends by walking into theirs and God’s loving arms.He is preceded in death by his father, Gervas P. Gates; and mother, Mary Ann “Molly” Gates; his sister, Elaine (Roland) Dietrich; his wife of 61 years, Lillian “Lil” (nee Stanek) Gates; and nephew, David Dietrich.Surviving are his daughters, Lorene Gates-Spears (Jackson E. Spears, Jr.) of Milwaukee, WI and Avon Lake; Lynn Gates Maroon of Avon Lake; Lanette Armbruster (Robert) of Medina; and his much loved grandson, Matthew L. Maroon of Malawi, Africa and Lawrence W. Kondowe of Dayton, Ohio. Larry will also be greatly missed by many loving nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Determined To Develop, a 501(c)3 charitable organization his grandson, Matt, started and continues to run in Africa, whose mission is to feed and educate orphans, both boys and girls, in Malawi, Africa. 100% of the donations reach the children. Larry had several “kids” he sponsored. Donations can be sent to Determined to Develop, 143 Woodstock Dr., Avon Lake, Ohio 44012.Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake, Ohio 44012. A Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 32946 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, Ohio 44012. Larry will be buried with a Military Committal Service at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, joining Lil, at a later date.www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202. Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary