|
|
Lee Anne Karas, 72, beloved wife of Dennis A., for 51 years; loving mother of Alex (Amanda Bradfield); dear sister of Debi Zamanski. She passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation will be held at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH, on Thursday, June 20th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 21st, at St. Joseph Church, 32946 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH at 10:00 a.m. (please meet at the church). Interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on June 19, 2019