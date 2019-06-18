The Morning Journal Obituaries
Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
32946 Electric Blvd
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
Resthaven Memory Gardens
3700 Center Rd.
Avon, OH
View Map
Lee Anne Karas Obituary
Lee Anne Karas, 72, beloved wife of Dennis A., for 51 years; loving mother of Alex (Amanda Bradfield); dear sister of Debi Zamanski. She passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation will be held at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH, on Thursday, June 20th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 21st, at St. Joseph Church, 32946 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH at 10:00 a.m. (please meet at the church). Interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on June 19, 2019
