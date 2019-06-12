|
Leland Turner, 88, of Vermilion, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Stein Hospice, Sandusky.
He was born August 7, 1930 in Walnut Grove, IL and lived most of his childhood life in Illinois, moving around to several areas, graduating from Pontiac High School in Pontiac, Michigan.
He worked as a metallurgical engineer for Fisher Body, G.M. and then for Republic Steel Corp. in Cleveland, OH which became LTV Steel Company. Overall, he worked for several different companies throughout his career.
He is a member of the United Methodist Church, Huron and enjoyed singing in the choir. In his earlier years, he was a youth leader for the Alliance Church in Pontiac MI, for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Ruthanna (Dodd), married to for 66 years; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Opal Galbraith and Betty Lynd; and brothers, Eugene and Billy Turner.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 338 Williams Street, Huron with pastor Pamela Sayre officiating. Burial will take place in Michigan at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, Huron.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 13, 2019