Lena Saguin Adams, age 72, entered into rest on January 18, 2020. She was born in the Philippines in 1947 and graduated with a Bachelors degree in Education from San Carlos University in Cebu City in 1971. She taught in Andres Bonifacio College in Dipolog City in 1972 and in Abellana National High School in Cebu City in 1974. She moved to the United States in 1978 and married Paul Almon Adams, and she lived in Lorain for over 30 years. She is survived by her son, Paul R. Adams; daughter, Sandra Lena (Fil) de Banate; granddaughter, Estella Maria de Banate; sisters, Irmina Cisale and Teresa (Danny) Gillesana; brothers Danilo (Lolita) Saguin, Mario (Elsie) Saguin, Ramon (Portia) Saguin, Jose (Julie May) Saguin, and Roy (Eda) Saguin; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Paul Almon Adams; and her brother, Rogelio Saguin. The family will recieve friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 41295 N. Ridge Rd., in Elyria, followed by interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens, in Avon. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of all arrrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 21, 2020