Leo F. Gorenshek, 89, of Lorain, died Monday April 20, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain after a short illness.He was born August 30, 1930 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain area resident.Leo graduated from Lorain High School with the 1949A class and then served in the US Navy with the rank of Airman.He worked at Advanced Design Industries in Sheffield Village as a design draftsman retiring in 1993. Prior to that, he worked at US Steel in Lorain as an inspector until 1954 and then worked as a design draftsman at Thew Shovel Koehring Division until 1972. Leo was a member of St Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Lorain, a member of the former Ss Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Lorain where he sang in the church choir for over 50 years and a member of the church Holy Name Society. He was a member of the American Fraternal Union where he served as auditor, a member of the Slovenian National Benefit Society, AMVETS #47 and the American Slovak Club. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, fishing and gardening and was an avid Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes football and Cleveland Browns fan.He is survived by his wife of 66 years Bernice Gorenshek (nee Bozik), children: Barb Gorenshek of Lorain, Cheryl (Joe) Hribar of Vermilion and Scott (Janet) Gorenshek of Lorain; grandchildren: Joe Hribar, Jackie (Ben) Abernathy and Emily Gorenshek; 2 great granddaughters Lucy & Millie Abernathy and sister Nancy Gorenshek of Chagrin Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank & Johanna Gorenshek (nee Vidrick) and brother Gordon Gorenshek.Due to restrictions on social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, private family funeral services will be held. The Rev John Retar, pastor of St Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church, will preside. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be announced and held and at a later date.Memorial contributions can be made to St Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church Endowment Fund, 2143 Homewood Dr, Lorain, OH. 44055 Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 23, 2020