|
|
Leo George Gargasz Jr., 79, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, surrounded by loving family in the Crystal Care Center of Ashland. He was born in Lorain, Ohio, the son, of the late Leo George Sr., and Mary (Panchyhsyn) Bonkoski. Leo graduated from Clearview High School class of 1960. Leo was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1960 to 1964 and was assigned to the aircraft carrier; USS Valley Forge. He was a talented basketball player in high school as well as the Navy. Originally from South Amherst, Leo and his wife moved to Ashland 14 years ago after his retirement of 37 years from Bettcher Industries. He loved traveling to Amish country with his best friend, Alan Heggie. He enjoyed the outdoors, landscaping, gardening, and woodworking, but most of all, Leo loved spending time with his family and making his loved ones laugh. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy (Lukenic) Gargasz; one son, Greg (Sheri) Gargasz of West Salem; one daughter, Shannon Gargasz of Mansfield; two brothers, Anthony (Nancy) Bonkoski of Vermillion, and James (Diane) Gargasz of Lorain; sister-in-law, Rosemary Lukenic of Ashland; two granddaughters, Kaley Prater of Wooster and Summer (Gavin) Boyd of Sullivan; one great-granddaughter, Leah Boyd; several nieces and nephews; and “grand-dog,” Ace. At this time, there will be no services. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.denbowfh.com. Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 20, 2020