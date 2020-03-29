|
|
Leon Bernard Shinsky Jr., 80, of Wakeman, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, following an illness, at University Hospital in Elyria. He was born on September 16, 1939 in Elyria, OH to the late Leon Bernard (Sr.) and Virginia (Alflen) Shinsky.Leon enriched the lives of others through the devotion of his time and the gifts of smiles, stories, and good directions. He had many, many friends, and if you met him once you were no longer a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing Euchre, and exploring the world with his wife of 58 years, Geraldine. Together they took trips to Italy, Germany, Alaska, and Hawaii to name a few destinations. He loved watching his grandchildren participate in sports, seldom missing any event.Leon was a prominent pillar of the community. He served his country as part of the United States Army and was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wakeman. He was a member of the Norwalk and Wakeman Eagles, American Legion, and the Polish Club in Elyria. Leon retired from B.F. Goodrich/Geon Corporation after nearly 30 years of service.Survivors include his loving wife, Geraldine (Gerek) Shinsky; their children, Lori Shinsky, Leon (Julie) Shinsky III, Cheryl (Eric) Lieber, Kelly (Dan) Sayler and Brian (Lenae) Shinsky; grandchildren, Kevin (Amanda) Lieber, Kyle (Jesslyn) Lieber, Dillon and Kelsie Sayler, Mason and Meyer Shinsky, Hayden, Cade and Carter Shinsky; siblings, Jerry (Mari-Louise) Shinsky, Janet Simmons, Judy Wargo; great grandson, Liam Lieber and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his brother’s in-law, Richard Simmons and James Wargo.A celebration of Leon’s life is being planned for a later date.Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 46 E. Main St., Wakeman, OH 44889. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 30, 2020