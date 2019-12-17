Home

Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
115 Central Drive
Amherst, OH
Burial
Following Services
Crownhill Cemetery
Amherst, OH
Leona (Riemer) Eshelman


1919 - 2019
Leona (Riemer) Eshelman Obituary
Leona Eshelman (nee Riemer), 100 years of age, and a resident of Wakeman, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Stein Hospice in Sandusky following a full and meaningful life. She was born October 24, 1919, in Amherst, Ohio. Leona was a lifetime Amherst resident before moving to Wakeman in 2003, where she resided until her passing. She was a graduate of Brownhelm Township High School with the class of 1937. Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Leona was a founding member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Amherst and participated in the building of the sanctuary. She was also active with the church alter guild and choir. During high school, she enjoyed athletics. She was gifted artistically and would design and create in faberge style, egg art. Leona enjoyed art and took classes at Lorain County Community College. She was an avid gardener which included both flower and vegetables. Survivors include her son, Larry A. Eshleman, of Amherst; her daughter, Janet L. Eshelman, of Wakeman; her grandchildren, Kimberly, Cindi, Terri, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Amos R. Eshelman, on February 17, 1996; her siblings, Clarence, Walter, Otto, Bud, Earl and Ruth; and her parents, Adolf and Martha Riemer (nee Nichel). Friends may call Friday, December 20, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church; 115 Central Drive, Amherst. The Rev. Paul Werner, will officiate. Burial will follow at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
