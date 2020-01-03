|
|
Leona Morgan, 83, of Lorain, OH, passed away on Christmas Day, 2019, with her twin daughters, Valarie and Vicki, by her side, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Born on December 22, 1936 in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Bertha Gibson (nee Thompson). She worked at Gaylord’s Department Store for 14 years, and when they went out of business, she worked at Cooks Department Store for several years, after which she spent many years babysitting her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many neighborhood kids, all of whom affectionately called her “Big Grandma.” She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Sheffield Lake for 55 years, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Bible School, and was a longtime member of the Women’s Book Club and Kitchen Committee. She most recently attended Lorain Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 66 years, Sidney; their six daughters, Joyce Mahon, Carol Rogers, Valarie (Bryan) Dunn, Vicki (Jerry) Hiser, Lisa Morgan, Christina (Donald) Szymanel; 12 grandchildren, Tracy Comstock (nee Salisbury), Kimberly Mahon, Christopher, Steven and Jeffrey Rogers, Brandi and Michael Dunn, Nicole VanBuskirk, Jill Porter, Heather Blackshire, Cody and Taylor Szymanel; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Glenn and Donald Gibson; and three sisters, Thelma Thacker, Rhetta Skaggs, and Janet Shepard. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Susan Morgan (nee Salisbury); grandson, Matthew Salisbury; sister, Mildred Walker; and five brothers, Clyde, Charlie, Carl, Sherman and Boyd Gibson. Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Lorain Baptist Church, 3640 Palm Ave., Lorain, OH, with a meal and fellowship immediately after.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 5, 2020