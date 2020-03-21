|
|
Leonard Gilles, age 50, a lifelong resident of Lorain passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center.He was born on April 24, 1969 in Lorain to Richard and Florence “Flo” Gilles and was a 1987 graduate of Lorain Admiral King High School.Leonard worked in sales for Sears Automotive, Auto Zone, and Car Parts Warehouse.He enjoyed working on cars, watching wrestling and Pit Bull Paroles on television, and spending time with his family and nieces and nephews.Leonard is survived by his mother, Florence “Flo” (nee Brosky) Gilles; sisters: Lenore M. Hales, and Lisa A. (William) Ritter; niece, Jessika Henline; nephews: Nicholas Krevinko, and Justin Henline; great-niece, Hailey Henline; and great-nephews: Kameron Corales, and Jasper Henline.He was preceded in death by his father, Richard A. Gilles, on 2017.Due to the current situation with COVID-19 the family will be holding visitation with a memorial Mass and inurnment at a later date.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 22, 2020