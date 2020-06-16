Leonard Gilles, age 50, a lifelong resident of Lorain passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center.He was born on April 24, 1969 in Lorain to Richard and Florence “Flo” Gilles and was a 1987 graduate of Lorain Admiral King High School.Leonard worked in sales for Sears Automotive, Auto Zone, and Car Parts Warehouse.He enjoyed working on cars, watching wrestling and Pit Bull Paroles on television, and spending time with his family and nieces and nephews.Leonard is survived by his mother, Florence “Flo” (nee Brosky) Gilles; sisters, Lenore M. Hales, and Lisa A. (William) Ritter; niece, Jessika Henline; nephews, Nicholas Krevinko, and Justin Henline; great-niece, Hailey Henline; and great-nephews, Kameron Corales, and Jasper Henline.He was preceded in death by his father, Richard A. Gilles, on 2017.The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 418 W. 15th. Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit immediately after through our gathering center door. We encourage all visitors to wear face covering, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.