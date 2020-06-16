Leonard Gilles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Gilles, age 50, a lifelong resident of Lorain passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center.He was born on April 24, 1969 in Lorain to Richard and Florence “Flo” Gilles and was a 1987 graduate of Lorain Admiral King High School.Leonard worked in sales for Sears Automotive, Auto Zone, and Car Parts Warehouse.He enjoyed working on cars, watching wrestling and Pit Bull Paroles on television, and spending time with his family and nieces and nephews.Leonard is survived by his mother, Florence “Flo” (nee Brosky) Gilles; sisters, Lenore M. Hales, and Lisa A. (William) Ritter; niece, Jessika Henline; nephews, Nicholas Krevinko, and Justin Henline; great-niece, Hailey Henline; and great-nephews, Kameron Corales, and Jasper Henline.He was preceded in death by his father, Richard A. Gilles, on 2017.The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 418 W. 15th. Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit immediately after through our gathering center door. We encourage all visitors to wear face covering, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the entire family. Leonard was a gentle giant loved by many. So sorry he went way to young. There are so many childhood memories of Leonard! Love you all. Kerri Sakowski Crist
Kerri Sakowski Crist
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved