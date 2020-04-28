|
Leonard J. "Len" Zilko, 72, of Amherst, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Lorain after a short illness. He was born August 28, 1947, in Lorain and had been a lifelong area resident. Len graduated from Admiral King High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany in the Quartermaster Corps. He attended Baldwin Wallace University where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree. Len was recently elected to a four-year term as auditor for the First Catholic Slovak Union in Independence. In January of this year, he retired as president of the American Slovak Club in Lorain having served for seven years. He had worked at Lorain Products in Lorain in accounting for 10 years. He was an active member of the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lorain where he sang in the church choir and served as an usher. He was president of United Slovak Societies, had served on the board of the American Slovak Club for almost 15 years, and was a member of St John/Holy Trinity Lodge #228. Len was an accomplished musician having played many instruments in which the accordion was his favorite. His band, the Len Zilko Trio, covered Top 40 songs during the 1970s at many local establishments. For many years, Len enjoyed coaching his children in softball, t-ball, and baseball. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Joyce; children, Stephanie Zilko of Canton, Jamie (Christina) Zilko of Amherst and Cynthia Zilko of Parma; granddaughters, Lilly and Natalya Zilko; and grandson, Stephen Edward Leonard Zilko. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Irene Zilko (nee Trnian); and brothers, Edward and Stephen Zilko. Due to restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, private family funeral services will be held. The Rev. John Retar, pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lorain will preside followed by entombment in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. A public celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 29, 2020