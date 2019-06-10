|
|
Leonard Jacob Rieske, 73, a lifelong Rochester, Ohio resident, died Saturday, June 8, 2019.Born on December 12, 1945 to Arthur and Ina (nee Kuivila) Rieske, Leonard graduated from New London High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Leonard was an independent truck driver. He was a member of the New London Masonic Lodge and the Gibson Masonic Lodge. He kept horses and enjoyed horseback riding. Leonard treasured the time he spent with his family.He is survived by his wife, Lucyann Rieske; children, Jason (Alysia) Rieske, of Westlake, and Brendon (Rachel) Rieske, of Wellington and 3 grandchildren, Carter, Parker and Julia Rieske. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Miller.Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 S. Main Street, Wellington from 4 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Burial at Resthaven Cemetery will be Thursday at 11 a.m.Condolences to the Rieske family may be made online at: www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 11, 2019