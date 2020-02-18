|
On Saturday, February 15, 2020, Leonard "Lenny" L. Parker passed away, at the age of 84, in Lorain, Ohio. Len was born on April 3, 1935 in Osage, Ohio to Hugh and Thelma (Armstrong) Parker. He married Marjorie (McCrone) Parker in 1957. They raised six children and were married until her death in 2002. Len worked as a carpenter (Local 305) for over 30 years, and continued to take on home repair projects for family and friends well past the age of 70. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, grandsons, brother-in-law, and friends. He loved sports, especially college football, and gambling, especially slots. Len also loved spending time with his family and friends, whether it was for holidays, vacations, weddings, or a simple Sunday night dinner. He will be remembered for his work ethic, toughness, stubbornness, willingness to help out anyone in need, and pride and love for his family. Len was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his siblings, Kenny, Carl, Jack, and Bobby Parker, Betty Kaliszewski, Ruth Ice, and Bill Bragwell. He is survived by his sister, Donna (Parker) McComas; his six children, Dave (Mary) Irish, Kathy (Gary) Brown, Lennie (Mark) Radcliff, Jim Parker, Randy (Kate) Parker, and Dick Parker; his nine grandchildren, Nate Brown, Shawn Irish, Erin (Irish) Kibbey, Katie (Brown) Rotz, Cullan Parker, Megan Parker, Hunter Parker, Molly Parker, and Lauren Parker; and his five great-grandchildren, Liam Irish, Sophie Irish, Marcus Kibbey, Isla Rotz, and Gwen Irish. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Rd., Amherst, OH 44001. Friends will also be received on Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 11:30 a.m., also at the Funeral Center. John Jackson, Chaplin at Mercy New Life Hospice, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 19, 2020