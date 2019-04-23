|
Leone S. Carameli, known to his friends and family as Leo, of Avon Lake, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was 71 years old. He was born June 8, 1947 to Salvatore and Alice Carmelo of Cleveland, Ohio. He was a proud graduate of Colinwood High School and 1970 graduate of Kent State University. Leo enjoyed a lifelong career in the restaurant industry, with a majority of his career as the general manager of Millers Country Place in Avon, Ohio. He loved his wife and children, above all. His sense of humor was famous among all who knew and loved him. He enjoyed fishing, crossword puzzles, casino trips, and a good monster movie. Leo is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (nee Caffery) Carameli; daughter, Angela (Christopher); son, Leone Jr. (Kelley); sisters, Polly and Karen; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Alice; and brother, Salvatore. Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at Noon at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Road, Avon, Ohio. Inurnment will be private.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 24, 2019