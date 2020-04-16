Home

Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Leparis Willis
More Obituaries for Leparis Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leparis Cortez Willis Jr.

Leparis Cortez Willis Jr. Obituary
Leparis Cortez Willis Jr., 22, of Lorain was called home to be with The Lord, in the early hours of Friday, April 10, 2020, after a long battle with health issues.He was born in Amherst August 28, 1997. Leparis was a graduate of Clearview High School. He enjoyed playing football and spending time with his friends and family. Leparis was fun-loving, always smiling and sunshine to all who knew him. He brought joy to so many. Leparis was an optimistic and caring young man. He was a loving father, a loyal and faithful friend, a big brother and son. Leparis will definitely be loved and missed by his son, Brayden, 2; daughter, Leylanniz, 1; and he was looking forward to his second son born soon, Giovanni; his mother, Donna Pugh, and sister, Briana Pugh, both of Lorain; his father, Leparis Cortez Willis Sr.; sisters, Kyra, Londun, and Riley; brothers, JaParius “J.P.” and Landon, all of Birmingham, Alabama. He will also be missed by his loving“Mawmaw” (grandmother), Susie Cutlip of Lorain; the beautiful mother of hischildren, Jeaneliz Colon Torres of Lorain; aunt, Jennifer Molina; cousins, Byron,Benjamin, and Franklin, all of Lorain. He was preceded in death by Buddy “Uncle Bud” Pugh; and his cousin, Raul “Thumpy” Montague. Due to necessary health precautions, a private funeral was held at Richard J. ReidyFuneral Home, South Lorain. For expressions of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 17, 2020
