Leparis Cortez Willis Jr., 22, of Lorain was called home to be with The Lord, in the early hours of Friday, April 10, 2020, after a long battle with health issues.He was born in Amherst August 28, 1997. Leparis was a graduate of Clearview High School. He enjoyed playing football and spending time with his friends and family. Leparis was fun-loving, always smiling and sunshine to all who knew him. He brought joy to so many. Leparis was an optimistic and caring young man. He was a loving father, a loyal and faithful friend, a big brother and son. Leparis will definitely be loved and missed by his son, Brayden, 2; daughter, Leylanniz, 1; and he was looking forward to his second son born soon, Giovanni; his mother, Donna Pugh, and sister, Briana Pugh, both of Lorain; his father, Leparis Cortez Willis Sr.; sisters, Kyra, Londun, and Riley; brothers, JaParius “J.P.” and Landon, all of Birmingham, Alabama. He will also be missed by his loving“Mawmaw” (grandmother), Susie Cutlip of Lorain; the beautiful mother of hischildren, Jeaneliz Colon Torres of Lorain; aunt, Jennifer Molina; cousins, Byron,Benjamin, and Franklin, all of Lorain. He was preceded in death by Buddy “Uncle Bud” Pugh; and his cousin, Raul “Thumpy” Montague. Due to necessary health precautions, a private funeral was held at Richard J. ReidyFuneral Home, South Lorain. For expressions of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 17, 2020