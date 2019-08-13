|
Leroy Foster, age 91, peacefully passed away August 5, 2019 in Lorain, Ohio.He was born March 2,1928 in Lapine, Alabama and had lived in Lorain since 1954. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War who served with both honor and distinction as a combat engineer. He also worked as a contractor at U.S. Steel and as an independent contractor building and remodeling homes.Leroy is survived by his wife, Lillie M. Foster, his daughter, Jaupale Laster of Ft Worth, TX and sons, Rodney Laster of Moreno Valley, CA and Edward Laster of Phoenix, AZ; a sister, Johnnie Mae Bethel of Georgiana, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his sons: Alvarez and Desmond Laster; his parents, Fletcher Foster Sr. and Isiphine (Grant) Foster; his sisters: Judy Tyson, Ivory (Foster) Smith and Berthina (Tyson) Davis; and his brothers: Willie Frank Foster, Fletcher Foster Jr. and Ike May.Visitation will be from 10AM until time of service at 11AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery.The family would like to commend the staff of Lake Pointe Nursing home for the around the clock special care of their beloved Leroy Foster.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 14, 2019