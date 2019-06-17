Home

Leroy "Booty" Hollingsworth

Leroy "Booty" Hollingsworth Obituary
Leroy "Booty" Hollingsworth, 90, of Wellington, passed away on June 14, 2019 at New Life Hospice. He was born on June 23, 1928 in Amherst, and has lived in the area his entire life. He was a graduate of Amherst High School and served in the US Army, stationed as an MP in Germany. He worked as a roofer for many years.He is survived by his wife of 68 years Jean (Jordan), his sons, Lynn (Mary) Hollingsworth, SC, Craig (Debi) Hollingsworth, of Wakeman, and Chris Hollingsworth, of Elyria, four grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Florence, and two sisters Ruth Doane and Janice Weigand.Graveside services will be held on Saturday June 29, at 11:00 am at Camden Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Camden Township Hall at the corner of 511 and 303.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Life Hospice or Friendship APL.Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on June 23, 2019
