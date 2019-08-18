|
Leslie “Pinky” Dozier, age 76, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019.He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and was a longtime resident of Lorain, Ohio where he graduated Lorain High School. After high school he honorably served in the U. S. Navy. Prior to his retirement he worked as a truck driver with Transport America and was a former brick mason with his late father’s business, Dozier & Sons. In his leisure time he enjoyed making homemade wine and watching television.Leslie is survived by his son, Christopher Dozier; a granddaughter, Jasmine Dozier; and nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Dozier Sr. and Wilna E. (Ulmer) Dozier; and his brothers, James E. Dozier Jr. and Terance L. Dozier.Viewing will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1516 E. 30th St., Lorain. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon.Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 19, 2019