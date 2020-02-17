|
|
Minister Leslie Drew Martin, 58, of Lorain, entered into his heavenly home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born August 15, 1961, in Medina, Ohio, and lived in Lorain County over 20 years. After graduating from Medina High School and attending Bluffton College, he entered into the U.S. Air Force in 1986 from where he retired. While in the Air Force, he worked as a Military Police, and later crossing into the 52nd Logistic Support Squadron as an assistant scheduling team chief. He was co-owner of Faith House Daycare and served as the administrator of their west location. Leslie was a founding member of Living Word Church where he became a licensed minister. He also served on the church’s first trustee board and help start the first deacon board and marriage ministry. He was a former member of Fairfield Christian Center where he served as a deacon. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan who enjoyed basketball, playing computer games, cooking BBQ on the grill, reading and studying the Bible. Leslie is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marsha Martin (nee Maxwell); sons, Samuel and Joshua Martin; and daughter, Zoe Martin; one grandson, Samuel Martin Jr.; an aunt, Ollie Martin; and mother-in-law, Zora E. Maxwell; two goddaughters, Tymika Allgood and Sky Tucker; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lorenzo and Thelma Elizabeth (nee Jones) Martin; two brothers, Carlos and Charles Martin; and a sister, Denise Taylor; his grandparents, Pehr and Myrtle Martin and William and Margaret Jones. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Living Word Church, 658 E. Erie Ave., Lorain, OH, where homegoing services will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ray H. Robinson Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria, OH. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain OH. Online condolences at: www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 18, 2020