Leslie J. Fazekas, age 58, of Elyria, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
He was born on January 16, 1961 in Amherst, Ohio, to Laszlo and Alice (nee Horvath) Fazekas. He was a 1980 graduate of Amherst Marion L. Steele High School.
He made his career as a Nursing Assistant for the past 20 years and has been employed for the past six years by Sprenger Nursing Homes.
Leslie was a beautiful soul with an infectious laugh who showed kindness and compassion to all above himself. He was deeply loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his son, Lutz Fazekas; daughter, Jennifer Fazekas; mother, Alice Fazekas; and his sisters, Theresa Fazekas, Annie Fazekas-Coon, and Michelle Barb.
Leslie was preceded in death by his father, Laszlo Fazekas, in 1999.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Amherst Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 379 South Main Street, Amherst, OH 44001. Rev. Brian Burke will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center.
Online condolences may be left for the family at:
www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 14, 2019