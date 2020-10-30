Leslie J Virgin (nee Szalay), 70, of Vermilion, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice after a lengthy illness.She was born February 16, 1950 in Key West, FL and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 45 years moving from Lorain.Leslie began her career as a secretary with Lorain County Community College. She then worked for Herk Excavating before starting her favorite job at St. Mary School where she was the secretary. She then moved on to Leadership Lorain County until her retirement. Her love for children drew her back to the school after her retirement to volunteer when needed.Leslie enjoyed walking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ronald Virgin of Vermilion; children, Todd (Joy) Costin of Savannah, GA, Valerie (Chris) Fultz of Lorain, Angela Lardie of Lorain, Ronald Virgin, Jr. of PeeWee, KY, Dawn (Mark) Faflik of Huron, and Joe (Shane) Virgin of Shelbyville, KY, 8 grandchildren, Jessica Lardie, Burke Faflik, Libby Faflik, Stella Costin, Max Fultz, Tyler Virgin, Matthew Virgin, and Jude Costin; and her brother, James Szalay. Her very best friend, Loretta Samblanet.She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank J. and Julie (nee Ciarrone) Szalay and her grandson, Zachary James Virgin.Friends and family who want to come are welcome to attend, but due to Covid-19, we are asking that people be careful to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and refrain from embracing. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Heidi Strickler will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion.The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy New Life Hospice for the extraordinary care they provided Leslie. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
