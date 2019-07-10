|
Lester Honeycutt, 80 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Elmcroft Nursing Home in Lorain, following a lengthy illness. He was born September 24, 1938, in Robbins, Tennessee. Lester had made his home in Amherst for the past 56 years. He was employed at Ford Plant in Lorain for 46 years before retiring in the building maintenance department. Lester owned and operated Honey's Lemonade and Honeycutt Southern Cooking at Jamie's Flea Market for over 20 years. Along with his late son, Greg, he owned Greg's General Store in South Amherst. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Lester was a hard worker who protected his family. He was the happiest when he was with his family. Lester loved feeding the birds. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Darlene Honeycutt (nee: Partin); his son, Lester, Jr. Honeycutt (Thomasine), of Taylorsville, Kentucky; his daughters, Judy Uszak, of Amherst; Jamie Ploskunak (Chuck), of Taylorsville, Kentucky, and Betty Butts (Billy), of Avon Lake; his grandchildren, Karli Clemmons (Scott), Tyler Butts, Briar Honeycutt, Michael Uszak, and Jaxsen Honeycutt; and his sister, Kathleen Golden (Bill) of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter in 1962; his son, Gregory Honeycutt, in 2013; his siblings, Chester Honeycutt, Edker Honeycuttt, Arthur Honeycutt, Ethel Goad, Vivian Troxtel, Lillian Hamby, Irene Honeycutt, and Burleen Griffith; and his parents, Rev. George and Louisa Honeycutt (nee: Jones). Friends may call Friday, July 12, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Jayson Samons, pastor of North Lake Missionary Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Stand for the Silent, West 128th Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 11, 2019