Lester J. Czerwinski
Lester J. Czerwinski, 61, of Elyria, Ohio, passed away on September 4, 2020. Lester was born January 16, 1959 in Cleveland, Ohio.Lester, graduated from Elyria West High School, class of 1977. Lester, went on to work in the autobody industry until he retired. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved cars, drag racing, music, dancing, but most of all he loved being around the ones he loved the most. He will be missed beyond measure.He is survived by his sweetest love, Carol and his children: Matthew Czerwinski (Cari), Jennifer Seasor (David); six grandchildren: Logan, Landon, Leland, Michael, Troy, and Genevieve.He is proceeded in death by his parents, Jan and Patricia (nee Michalski) Czerwinski. Lester has now joined his beloved parents in eternal life.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home.There will be a celebration of life with his closest loved ones at a later date.

Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
