|
|
On November 14, 2019, the Good Lord took Lew's hand from ours and reunited it with Dorothy, his loving wife of 60 years. Lew was born on Valentine’s Day in Cleveland in 1925. He was the youngest child and only son of Frank and Beatrice (Troia) Buttitta's four children. Lew was a 1943 graduate of Lorain High School. A veteran of WWII between 1943 and 1946, Lew served in the Pacific Theatre as a radar operator of Company C 580th Signal Air Warning Battalion. Steam locomotion was a passion of Lew's. He was employed as a locomotive machinist and then ICC inspector and foreman for the B&O Railroad roundhouse in Lorain for 15 years. Later he joined the utilities department of the city of Lorain. He retired 30 years later as Assistant Superintendent of the Water Pollution Control Plant. Lew was a member of St. Peter Church, IAV Post #1 where he served in the color guard, American Legion Post 118, VFW 1079, NARV 144, and COLMAG. Lew and Dorothy were frequently spotted jitterbugging across ballroom dance floors throughout the area between their extensive travels around the United States and abroad. Enjoying miniature model railroading, Lew spent countless hours creating a Z gauge layout. Continuing to honor Lew are daughter, Lonnie Acree, of Murfreesboro, TN; and son, Frank, of Chicago, IL; along with son-in-law, Tim, Edwards Buice, grandsons, Matthew and Daniel (Julianne) Acree; and recently born great-granddaughter, Sage Dorothy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053 at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 with Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. Christian Burial services will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH where the cremated remains of Dorothy, who passed in 2009, will simultaneously be laid to rest. Military honors by the U.S. Army. His family suggests any memorial contributions be made to St. Peter Church, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053 or Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035. Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services assisted with arrangements and services.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 20, 2019