Lewis Whitacre, 95, formerly of Vermilion, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Ohio Veteran's Home after a lengthy illness. He was born November 25, 1923, in Elyria, and had been a Sandusky resident for the past two and a half years, moving from Norwalk. Lewis had also lived in Nova, Hartman AR, and Vermilion. Lewis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a mechanic during WWII.Lewis worked for Singer Corp. as a material handler, Craftsman making power tools in AR, Betcher Industries, Birmingham, and worked as a mechanic at Romps Water Port,Vermilion. He was a former member of the Vermilion American Legion Post # 397 and Vermilion Fish and Game. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, vegetable gardening, and walking. He is survived by his children, Ralph (Marilyn) Whitacre, of The Villages, FL, Linda Louise (Michael) Schubert, of Covington, WA, Beth Ann Ortegon, of Lorain, Kurt (Chris) Whitacre, of Vermilion, and Larry (Diana) Whitacre, of Huron; grandchildren, Rick, Gabriel, Gina, David, Jenna, Daniel, and Lucas; one great-grandchild, Noah; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Antoinette (nee Michelich) Whitacre, in 2016; parents, Lawrence and Sadie (nee Evans) Whitacre; and his sister, Lois Weiland. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Military Honors will be presented by the Vermilion Veterans Council at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contributions to Ohio Veteran's Home, 3416 South Columbus Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 31, 2019